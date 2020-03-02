deployment photo

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Mariah Farris (right) of Enterprise monitors a simulated fire during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) on Feb. 25. Paul Hamilton, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

 Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson
