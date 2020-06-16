The Enterprise Parks & Rec youth baseball season got off to a big start on Monday’s Opening Day.
From coach pitch to fast pitch, from “Oh, no,” to O-Zone, baseball was back — and that was enough.
One grandfather pointed out his future big-leaguer. A coach positioned a player in the batter’s box to give him a better chance of success. An outfielder tried in vain to keep his attention on a pitch instead of seeing a bird hop around a nearby patch of grass.
“I’m so glad they’re doing this,” another grandfather said. “It would have been real easy to throw up your hands and say, ‘No, we just can’t do it this year.’”
Billy Powell, Enterprise’s Parks & Recreation Director, and Assistant Director Blake Moore and their staff had the fields in mint condition for the opener. Even Mother Nature cooperated with lower humidity and overcast skies. Softball season opened on a gorgeous Tuesday night.
“It’s always good to watch kids out on the baseball field,” Powell said. “I did get a chance to watch some of it. It was good to see the coaches coaching and the players playing. You could tell they were glad to be out there, too.”
The feeling was just as fun in the stands.
“You could tell it was a great, positive atmosphere out there,” Powell said. “Everybody understands what’s going on. They know it’s a great opportunity to go outside and enjoy something different than what we’ve been doing for the last three months.”
Final scores? Really, they didn’t matter much. We had Angels playing Nationals. We had the Rangers and the Braves and Phillies vs. Athletics.
We had the Powell family — dad Russell, mom Ashley, Wyatt, 8, Penelope 4, and 1-year-old twins Quinn and Taia, walking into the ball park to see Wyatt’s game for the Rockies.
We had black and white and brown people sitting next to each other, cheering for each other’s kids.
We had baseball back. Finally.
