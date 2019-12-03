Editor’s note: An article and one photo ran in Sunday’s Ledger. These photos are the other homes on the tour:
The Pilot Club of Enterprise invites community members to enjoy the spirit of Christmas at the Sunday, Dec. 8, Christmas Tour of Homes. The tour is from 1-4 p.m. and will feature five homes and one business.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any Pilot Member or at David’s Salon, Yancey Parker’s or Shopaholics Downtown. Yancey’s Parker’s and Shopaholics Downtown will also be open that day. For more information call Debra Gibson at 334-0303-5696, or Joy Wood at 334-674-0696.
Tour of Homes is a self-guided tour that invites ticket-holders to come inside the homes of area residents who volunteer to share their holiday décor and donate their hospitality to the event. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit families in need and special needs children and adults or assist in educating people about prevention of brain injuries. It also helps us to provide scholarships and allows the Pilot Club to host the annual Civic night for the city of Enterprise.
Homes on the tour are:
» Rugg home — Hanna Drive
» Whitton home — North Valley Drive
» Owens home — County Road 712
» Moring home — Laurel Breeze Drive
» Ray home — Mullholland Drive
» Kelly’s Katering, 706 N. Main Street, will be serving refreshments.
