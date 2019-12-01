Enterprise Pilot Club hosts 2019 Christmas Tour of Homes

The Pilot Club of Enterprise invites community members to enjoy the spirit of Christmas at the Sunday, Dec. 8, Christmas Tour of Homes. The tour is from 1-4 p.m. and will feature five homes and one business.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any Pilot Member or at David’s Salon, Yancey Parker’s or Shopaholics Downtown. Yancey’s Parker’s and Shopaholics Downtown will also be open that day. For more information call Debra Gibson at 334-0303-5696, or Joy Wood at 334-674-0696.
Tour of Homes is a self-guided tour that invites ticket-holders to come inside the homes of area residents who volunteer to share their holiday décor and donate their hospitality to the event. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit families in need and special needs children and adults or assist in educating people about prevention of brain injuries. It also helps us to provide scholarships and allows the Pilot Club to host the annual Civic night for the city of Enterprise.
Homes on the tour are:
Rugg home — Hanna Drive
Ray home — Mullholland Drive
Whitton home — North Valley Drive
Owens home — County Road 712
Moring home — Laurel Breeze Drive
Kelly’s Katering, 706 N. Main Street, will be serving refreshments.
Rugg home
Hanna Drive
Level Plains
Who knew shopping at Dollar General and Dollar Tree coupled with a few treasures found while walking in the woods could make your home look like a million bucks for Christmas. With a little planning, collecting, and cutting greenery, you can achieve wonderful results inside and out. Even a modest home can bring joy to the neighborhood. With the abundance of pine and magnolia trees in the South, decorations can be put together easily and fast. The Rugg’s home on Hanna Drive in Level Plains will give you some great ideas to try for yourself. The guest room with a deer theme will be decorated with black and white decoupage buffalo plaid and lime green ornaments. Hoping to do his laundry, a special guest might even drop by with his reindeer powered sled.
Ray home
Mullholland Drive
The Ray home at Mullholland Drive is a custom Georgian home designed by the Rays’ and built by Burnett Construction in 2017. Guests are welcomed to the home by a stately entrance featuring ivory stone and a barrel ceiling. The two-story foyer and great room make this home feel open and elegant while the furnishings, decor and personal touches make it feel like the warm family home that it is.
Decorating the home for Christmas has been a family event for the Ray’s, and the children would love to show you the mini trees they decorated for their rooms along with the more traditional decorations in the rest of the home. Please come and share the Christmas spirit with the family this year. Merry Christmas.
Whitton home
North Valley Hill Drive
Have you ever seen the joy of Christmas through a child’s eyes being reflected in the twinkle of all the lights? Decorating for Christmas this year has been so special because of our new addition to the family. As we decorated our home, we envisioned the memories of all the Christmases to come with our daughter. The traditions we started this year are only the beginning to all of her Christmas memories.
Decorated with traditional themes and a warm neutral palette with natural greenery, we hope each person who enters our home feels that every square inch is cozy and welcoming and brings them the spirit of Christmas. There is something about Christmas time that brings warmth and coziness, especially with a little one snuggled up in Christmas pajamas. We can’t wait to open our home this season and hope you all feel the magic of Christmas. Merry Christmas to all from the Whitton’s on North Valley Hill Drive.
Owens home
County Road 712
Having celebrated over forty-four Christmases in this family home, the Owens are looking forward to visiting with you and launching the Christmas season. Located on County Road 712, the country setting makes it easy to acquire live greenery which is used throughout the house with traditional red and green colors. Look for special theme trees that reflect the families’ interests. Lots of Santas and Nutcrackers are featured also.
Moring home
Laurel Breeze Drive
The Moring home on Laurel Breeze Drive is nestled amongst the woods and the lakes of the Gateway community. Although they and their young son have only recently moved to Enterprise the Moring’s are excited to welcome their new community into their home this holiday season.
Your visit to the home will be a delight for all the senses as the Moring’s invite you to listen to their favorite Christmas music while viewing the modern farmhouse Christmas decor comprised of lots of greenery and touches of red. Your taste buds will tingle as you try Granny’s Rushing’s “Nuts and Bolts” recipe (a holiday tradition) and Mary Kate’s favorite winter beverage — hot chocolate with all the fixins’. The smell of a stovetop simmer will be yours to take home as a “Thank You” for coming, so you can enjoy the wonderful smell of Christmas in your home. And most importantly they pray that your heart will be touched by the spirit of Advent in their home.
Kelly’s Katering
701 North Main Street
Kelly’s Katering will be serving delicious refreshments to the Christmas Tour of Homes ticket holders. Located at 701 North Main Street, Kelly’s is a local Enterprise catering company specializing in weddings, parties, corporate events, and to-go meals. Established in 2017, Kelly and her team are dedicated to making special events tasty and beautiful. To-go meals have changed the way Enterprise residents eat dinner: serving homemade, personalized meals every Tuesday and Thursday. If you’re planning an event, or just needing a nice family dinner, call Kelly’s Katering at 334-475-4103 and “Taste Something Wonderful.”
