ford photo

Robert Ford

The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the Jan. 9 theft of an enclosed trailer investigation that occurred on County Road 622 Enterprise.

On Jan.17, at 5 p.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Robert Paul Ford, 21, of Enterprise, with Theft of Property 1st. EPD Detectives recovered the stolen trailer and returned it to the victim. Ford was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

