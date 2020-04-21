Enterprise police are reminding people to be wary of telephone and internet scams during this time of stay-at-home sheltering against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had a couple close calls,” said Lieutenant Billy Haglund, Public Information Officer for the EPD. “There’s a new scam every day.”
Lt. Haglund said the most crucial thing he wants people to do to protect themselves is independently verify when a scammer is insistent upon you sending money.
“If somebody receives a phone call and a person says, ‘Hey, this is Bob at Whatever Utility Company.’ If you believe your account is paid, tell them you will verify that yourself,” he said. “Call the company directly instead of just assuming the caller is correct.
“That’s the biggest thing I’d like people to do. Verify that call first before you send money.”
EPD said people should be wary about giving personal information over the telephone or internet to unknown individuals. Phone scams come in a variety of forms and the callers will make promises or threats to obtain money from you.
Here are a few tips that may help:
Do not feel pressured to make an impulsive decision. Legitimate sales offers will still be good after you have had a day or two to consider the offer.
Do not give your credit card information, check account number or any other financial or personal information to unverified callers.
Do not be afraid to hang up on a telemarketer or scammer.
Be aware that scammers may have bits and pieces of your personal information and will lead you to believe they have all your information. Do not confirm account information on the phone or internet.
Government agencies and legitimate businesses do not demand immediate payment in the form of a green dot money pack or similar prepaid card.
Do not send large amounts of cash in the mail when a telemarketer or caller requests immediate payment.
