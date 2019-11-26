Ace Atkins, Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes (F)
Marc Cameron, Tom Clancy Code of Honor (F)
Stephen Chbosky, Imaginary Friend (F)
Mary Higgins Clark, Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry (LP)
Meg Waite Clayton, The Last Train to London (F)
Michael Connelly, The Night Fire (LP)
Stephen Coonts & Barrett Tillman, Dragon’s Jaw (NF)
James S. A. Corey, Tiamat’s Wrath (F)
Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison, Final Option (LP)
Nelson DeMille & Alex DeMille, The Deserter (LP)
Allen Eskens, Nothing More Dangerous (F)
Felix Francis, Guilty Not Guilty (F)
Robert Harris, The Second Sleep (F)
Lisa Jewell, The Family Upstairs (F)
Linda Keir, Drowning with Others (F)
David Limbaugh, Guilty by Reason of Insanity (NF)
Julie Mayhew, Impossible Causes (F)
Alexander McCall Smith, To the Land of Long Lost Friends (LP)
Edward Snowden, Permanent Record (B)
Charles Todd, A Cruel Deception (F)
Stuart Woods, Stealth (LP)
David Baldacci, A Minute to Midnight (F/CD)
Mary Balogh, Someone to Remember (F)
Terri Blackstock, Smoke Screen (F)
Patricia Cornwell, Quantum (CD)
Janet Evanovich, Twisted Twenty-Six (F/CD)
Elin Hilderbrand, What Happens in Paradise (CD)
Shari Lapena, Someone We Know (F)
Anne Perry, A Christmas Gathering (F)
Laura Schlessinger, Love & Life (NF)
Daniel H. Wilson, Michael Crichton The Andromeda Evolution (F)
Lisa Black, Let Justice Descend (F)
Lee Child, Blue Moon (F/CD)
Richard Paul Evans, Noel Street (F)
Tess Gerritsen, The Shape of Night (CD)
John Grisham, The Guardians (CD)
Brenda Jackson, Finding Home Again (F)
Susan Mallery, Meant to be Yours (CD)
Erin Morgenstern, The Starless Sea (F)
James Patterson, The 19th Christmas (CD)
John Sandford, Bloody Genius (CD)
Elizabeth Strout, Olive, Again (F)
John Grisham, The Guardians (LP)
Joanne Fluke, Christmas Sweets (F)
