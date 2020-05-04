The Enterprise Public Library reopened Monday with its hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The library will adhere to the Safer at Home order with 50 percent occupancy, social distancing guidelines, and sanitation rules checking in and checking out materials.
Computer usage will be limited to one hour maximum for professional services only.
Extended visits will not be allowed.
The library will not schedule any programs, events, book club meetings or book sales until further notice.
For any questions or concerns call 347-2636 or email director@enterpriselibrary.org.
