Crowned on Saturday, the newly 2020-2021 Enterprise Queens attended their first duty on Tuesday at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new store called “Beyond The Hem Boutique” on Main Street in downtown Enterprise. They are (front) Future Little Miss Enterprise Moriah Rose Gray, (second row) Little Miss Charlotte Walters, Little Miss Coffee County Audrey James, Petite Miss Addison Michelle James, (back row) Junior Miss Ella Katherine Gammill, Miss Enterprise Maleigha Lewis, Miss Teen Lauren Callahan.
