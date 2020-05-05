As a business manager for Enterprise Rescue, Laurie Conley is in charge of logistics and was concerned about having enough masks for her team.
Conley is also an EMT on the trucks, so she is keenly aware of the necessity of the masks.
“Before this (COVID-19) really got kicked off we were talking about masks and how they were going to be in high demand,” Conley said. “My daughter, Jessica Coleman, was in touch with somebody and asked if we were interested. I said sure, not realizing what would happen. I thought it was one person that was going to donate some masks. I said we would love that.”
Coleman’s contact was with Deaconess Health Systems in southwest Indiana.
“They called and said I see you need some masks. I said it’d be great,” Conley said. “She took some information and asked our website and asked if they could put it on their website.
I said fine. I didn’t realize that it was such a huge website that would reach so many people.”
In the past month masks have been coming in. On Tuesday, Enterprise Rescue received 104 hand-sewn, washable soft masks with elastic ties from an anonymous donor in Greenville, S.C.
“It’s been incredible,” Conley said, shaking her head. “I don’t know if people realize that just this … they think that it’s not a lot, but it’s a lot. Not just for Enterprise but for whoever they’re making them for it’s just … the world is tough right now, and this just makes you realize somebody does care.”
From fretting about a possible shortage, Conley estimate Enterprise Rescue has received about 300 masks from around the country.
“I was getting phone call after phone call after phone call. I didn’t realize at the time they put us on their website. The reach from that, so many people from all over — California, Alabama, West Virginia, everywhere,” Conley said. “Most of the time you’ll get 25 at a time.
“I have 50 employees and 45 of those are front line. I know that’s a lot. We run three trucks during the day. So when people started calling I said if you could just do 25 (masks), that would be awesome.”
Tuesday’s donation was inspiring.
“I have never got 100 in at a time before,” Conley said. “I said I had 50, that’d be two for every employee. It’s nice, if they’re on a run and somebody needs a mask, here’s a mask; you’re welcome to it.”
Conley had ordered the N95 masks back in January. She and Capt. Anthony Cole said the coronavirus reports about a virus in China were sparse, but scary.
“We talked about this. You hear little inklings about what’s going on. We were ahead of the game a little bit,” she said. “The state has come through immensely, too. That took a lot of the weight off me because I was wondering where are we going to get these masks?”
Social media helped ease those concerns. It showed Conley how small-town the world can be.
“Just the way it took off,” she said. “One little thing just snowballed into a huge blessing for us.”
