The Enterprise Municipal Court resumed June 1 at the Enterprise Civic Center, with proper health and safety guidelines in place.
Judge Paul Sherling said that to protect all who enter the courtroom, the court will be following guidelines and restrictions as set forth by the State Department of Public Health and the Presiding Circuit Judge for the State of Alabama 12th Judicial Circuit.
For more information about operating procedures under the COVID-19 safety guidelines, and for a revised court date schedule, visit go online to www.enterpriseal.gov and the City News and Alerts Section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.