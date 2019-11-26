Residents around the area today are enjoying Thanksgiving festivities and getting ready to ring in the Christmas season. Decorations have already gone up around the city in anticipation of several activities and events coming in the next few weeks. Over the weekend, downtown Enterprise officially kicked off the holiday shopping season with an open house and had a special visit from Santa. Santa stopped inside Shopaholic on Saturday and got several visits along with “Elf Number One” Carly. Pictured are Medical Center Enterprise Marketing Director Lisa Fenner, Shopaholic owner Debbie Gaydos, Santa and Elf Number One.
