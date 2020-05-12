Reid Clark is the next Enterprise Board of Education President and Rodrick Caldwell will be Vice President when the board meets next month.
Clark, who has served as vice president of the school board, and Caldwell were unanimously approved in a vote by other board members at Tuesday’s May meeting at the Central Office.
The meeting completed current school board president Dr. Daniel Whitaker’s five-year term on the board. He will be replaced by Steven Duke next month.
“I want to personally thank Dr. Whitaker for five years of quality service,” Superintendent Greg Faught said. “We wish you all the best moving forward and just know that we appreciate the time you’ve served with us on this board. You’ve done an outstanding job and you’ve been a good friend, as well.”
Dr. Whitaker also praised Faught’s leadership, his philosophies and his communication skills as crucial for helping the board make key decisions.
Clark drew laughs when he suggested it was fitting that the board members wore PPE masks for the pediatrician Whitaker’s final meeting as board president.
Every board member thanked Whitaker for his dedication to the board.
“It’s been an honor to serve the community and the school system the last five years,” Whitaker said. “I think all of us, when we’re asked to be on the school board, you don’t know what you’re getting into, really. It’s been a great five year. It’s been a long five years. Five years is a long time.”
Dr. Whitaker listed the addition of safe entrances, tornado shelters and gyms at every elementary school as collective, not personal, highlights during his term.
“The biggest thing about Enterprise City Schools is what makes it great are the people,” he said to his fellow board members. “We’re in great hands. I have no problems leaving the board because I know you guys are going to do a great job.”
In other business, Faught mentioned a plan for a more traditional Enterprise High School graduation that continues to evolve.
The new plan proposes four separate sessions beginning on the morning of May 21 and separated by about two-hour intervals. The senior class of 480 graduates would be divided into quarters.
The program would be held in the Enterprise football stadium, which would allow room to responsibly social distance. Students would be limited to six guests maximum in the stadium.
“Not all the students will be there at one time, but it’s about as close as we can get to a traditional graduation ceremony,” Faught said.
EHS principal Brent Harrison continues to work on the plan, the superintendent said. In fact, Faught said they are ready for anything.
“We have two or three plans now we can pull off,” he said with a smile.
