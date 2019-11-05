Enterprise Select Soccer Club’s 12U team ESS 08 Red traveled to Orlando, Florida, and competed in the Orlando City Cup Tournament. Enterprise was the only team from Alabama and played against top ranked teams from Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville.
In its first match on Saturday vs. Anjus Jupiter United Soccer U12 Boys Elite (FL), ESS 08 Red won 2-1. In its second match vs. OCYS 2008B Pre-ECNL (FL), ESS 08 Red won 1-0.
In the semifinal match on Sunday vs. JAYFC Armada FC 08 Pre-ECNL (FL), ESS 08 Red won 4-0. In the Championship match vs. Academia 2M12 2008 Elite (FL), ESS 08 Red won 2-0.
“I love how this team constantly challenges itself by traveling longer distances to compete in tougher tournaments,” Club Director Marco Lascano said. It’s a great team with some great boys and girls and we’re very proud of their accomplishments on and off the field.
To register or for Club information, visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email Enterpriseselect soccer@outlook.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.