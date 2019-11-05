Enterprise Select Soccer Champions

Pictured are (from left) Assistant Coach Jason Wood, Peyton Wood, Graham Andress, Xavier Montiel, Griffin Gwaltney, Hadrian Lett, Connor Coleman, Justin Roberts, Jonathan Ramirez, Devin McConeghy, Nate Childers, Conrad Suter, Sebastian Palfreeman, Will Faught, Gavin Boatwright, Mariam Bolaji, Olivia Palfreeman and Coach Jason Palfreeman.

 Submitted/Enterprise Select Soccer

Enterprise Select Soccer Club’s 12U team ESS 08 Red traveled to Orlando, Florida, and competed in the Orlando City Cup Tournament. Enterprise was the only team from Alabama and played against top ranked teams from Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville.

In its first match on Saturday vs. Anjus Jupiter United Soccer U12 Boys Elite (FL), ESS 08 Red won 2-1. In its second match vs. OCYS 2008B Pre-ECNL (FL), ESS 08 Red won 1-0.

In the semifinal match on Sunday vs. JAYFC Armada FC 08 Pre-ECNL (FL), ESS 08 Red won 4-0. In the Championship match vs. Academia 2M12 2008 Elite (FL), ESS 08 Red won 2-0.

“I love how this team constantly challenges itself by traveling longer distances to compete in tougher tournaments,” Club Director Marco Lascano said. It’s a great team with some great boys and girls and we’re very proud of their accomplishments on and off the field.

To register or for Club information, visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email Enterpriseselect soccer@outlook.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments