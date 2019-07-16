Enterprise Select Soccer Club Hosts RCD Espanyol ID Camp 2019

Special to The Ledger
The Enterprise Selects hosted the RCD Espanyol ID Camp for the second year in Enterprise and it was another great turnout this year with kids from several cities here in Alabama and kids from Florida attending. The camp lasted four days with three hours of training each day.
“The coaches and I felt the skill level of all the kids that attended the camp this year were very good”, Club Director Marco Lascano said.
Coach Diego Morata and Ramon Mompo (UEFA Pro licensed coaches) were the coaches that came out to run the camp this year. Diego was a player with Espanyol from U10 to U20 before moving into coaching. He has coached several professional players most notably Jordi Alba who currently plays for powerhouse FC Barcelona and the Spanish National team. Coach Ramon has coached for 10 years and RCD Espanyol Academy teams for two years and this last year he was the director for RCD Espanyol Academy in Miami, Florida.
“The main reason we chose RCD Espanyol to run the camp is we believe in their methodology, style of play and philosophy which is possession based and that is how we train our players and teams at Enterprise Select, so we felt it was great fit,” Lascano said.
The coaches did a tremendous job at teaching the Espanyol style of play in the drills they put the kids through. The coaches were very demanding which pushed all the kids to perform, hustle, focus and think quickly. It was great to see the kids improve each day in all areas of the training. It was a great learning experience for the Enterprise Select coaches as well. We all learned new finishing, small sided and Rondo (passing) drills.
“Last year we had several players attend the National camp in Rome, Georgia and three of our players were invited and went to train with professional academies in Spain and England,” Lascano said. “We're excited and proud that this year 24 Enterprise Select SC players were invited to train at the National ID Camp in Rome GA at the end of July where they will train with kids from across the country with hopes of being invited to train in Spain.
“Thank you to Billy Powell and Blake Moore of Enterprise Parks and Rec for allowing Enterprise Select the use of the soccer fields at Johnny Henderson Park this season and to host this camp.”
For club information or to register for the fall season visit us at Enterpriseselectsoccer.com, or email Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com.
