Enterprise Select Soccer compete in the Liberty Cup tournament

Special to The Ledger
Enterprise Select Soccer Wolfpack 07/08 Girls traveled to Birmingham last weekend to compete in the Liberty Cup Girls Tournament. The girls won all four of their games to become the 13U girls Champions.
What makes this accomplishment impressive is this team is not a true 13U team. Half the team is 13U the other half is 12U. They also lost two starters from last season's team and have several new players. These girls have worked so hard during the offseason to come together as a team and it paid off in this tournament said club director Marco Lascano
Saturday mornings first match versus Southern States Girls Birmingham the ESS Wolfpack girls won 2-1 and got the first game jitters out of the way. In their second match the Wolfpack girls played against the Freedom 07 Girls. The Wolfpack girls were hitting on all cylinders and controlled the game winning 4-1.
On Sunday morning in the semifinal match the Wolfpack girls played the No. 5 ranked team in Alabama, Attack 07 Black II out of Vestavia Hills. The Wolfpack girls played some amazing soccer and came away with the dominating 4-0 win and a spot in the Championship match versus GCRFC 07 Girls Blue.
It was a tough Championship match and both teams battled the whole game, but in the end the ESS Wolfpack girls earned the 1-0 win and the right to be called Champions.
“I’m proud how our girls played all weekend, they scored 11 goals and only allowed 2 goals”, said club director Marco Lascano.
To register or for club information visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com, or email at Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.