Enterprise Select Soccer Public Cup 19U finishes runner-up

Enterprise Select Soccer Club's 19U team ESS LA United 01 competed in the Publix Super Cup Boys Tournament in Foley last weekend.
On Saturday, in their first match versus Mobile United FC, the ESS LA United boys dominated with a 10-0 victory. In their second match vs. MS Reign of Mississippi, the ESS LA United boys continued their dominating play with a 7-0 victory.
In the championship match on Sunday morning vs. Madisonville Lightning Blue of Louisiana, the ESS LA United boys controlled and held possession all game and dominated shots on goal, but they didn't score as many goals as needed and regulation ended in a 1-1 tie. The teams went straight to a Penalty Kick Shootout to determine the winner. ESS came up a little short and lost by a goal to finish in second place.
“Unfortunately, we didn't get the outcome we were hoping for in the championship match, but we will learn from it and get better,” Club Director Marco Lescano said. “We are very proud of our boys. They're a great group of young men, great players and a great team.”
For club information or to register visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com, or email Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com.
