Enterprise Select Soccer Tournament Finalist

As the fall season comes to an end, Enterprise Select Soccer Club’s 15U team ESS Wolfpack 05 competed in the Alabama Soccer Showdown in Birmingham last weekend and finished as finalists.
On Saturday in their first match, The Wolfpack played against Vikings 05 out of Mobile and won 9-0. In their second match, vs. Capital City Streaks of Montgomery, the Wolfpack again won 9-0.
In the Championship match on Sunday, The Wolfpack played against West Mobile Red Bulls in a very tough match. The Wolfpack had several opportunities to win the game, but were unlucky and the game ended in a 2-2 tie in regulation. The teams went to a Penalty Kick Shootout to determine the winner and Enterprise Select came up a little short and lost to finish the weekend in second place.
“This was a great weekend for these young men. They played some of the best soccer I’ve seen them play” said Club Director and Coach Marco Lascano. “It’s unfortunate to come so close to winning the Championship and lose, but we will learn from it and get better”.
For club information or to register visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com, or email at Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com.
