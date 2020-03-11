Enterprise Select Soccer's 14U team ESS Wolfpack 06 traveled to Destin to compete in the Battle by the Beach tournament and came away champions last weekend.
The team was short-handed with only two subs over the weekend and they had five 13U players playing up, but it didn't stop them from playing winner soccer offensively and defensively. They played with great effort every match.
The Wolfpack won all four matches, including a 6-0 win over a good RAD Triangle 06 team in the championship match. The Wolfpack combined for 28 goals scored and allowed only two goals in their four matches.
The ESS Wolfpack 06 is the second-ranked 14U team in Alabama.
“I'm so proud how this group overcame the adversity of being short-handed to dig deep and play some great soccer,” coach and club director Marco Lascano said.
For club information visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com, or email at Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com.
