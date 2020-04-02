Enterprise City Schools is preparing for most students to learn online when the school year resumes from home next week. For those without a computer or connectivity, instructional packets are being prepared.
Enterprise High School teachers have been rotating into school this week and designing packets for students who do not have a computer or internet service at home.
“They’re getting the packets created and on Monday my administrative team and I will be basically making copies of packets and getting ready to distribute,” EHS Principal Brent Harrison said Wednesday.
“It’s one or the other, really. If a student has online connectivity at home and has a computer they can do it online. They don’t have to come get a packet. The packet is for students who do not have a device or internet at the house.”
After receiving guidance from the State Department of Education, Enterprise City Schools is completing plans to complete the school year with students working from home.
The digital and paper packets both focus on the “critical standards” for students, as determined by the ALSDE.
Enterprise City Schools is using each school’s web page to pass along the information to parents and students on how to access instruction and the methods for turning in assignments.
Teachers will post assignments for the rest of the school year in Google Classroom and on each teacher’s web page of the school’s website by Wednesday, April 8. A paper copy of assignments will be provided for students in the school office.
All assignments must be completed and turned in no later than May 15.
“We’re not going to issue devices because, again, it puts a lot of people in contact with people and we’re trying to avoid that,” Harrison said. “That’s why we’re trying to make it as easy as possible.
“I’ve had parents said we’ve got one device and I have multiple kids in high school and I work from my computer. We’ve had our share of challenges that have to be dealt with, some on a case-by-case basis.”
A post on the system’s page reminded everyone that “we are ‘crisis schooling,’ not creating a homeschool.”
“We know that there is no substitution for the face to face instructional time that your students are missing the remainder of this year,” the post said. “But in the fall, we will have a plan to focus on the instructional gaps created by this situation.”
Harrison said several traditions have been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. He is holding out for a prom and a graduation — although both may have to be rescheduled.
“We’re still kind of in a holding pattern for prom. April 30 is still the deadline for social distancing and what not,” the EHS principal said. “After April 30 comes and goes we’ll make a determination at that point. Our goal is to try to have prom and try to have graduation.”
Students haven’t been in the classroom since March 18. Because the plan was to get back to complete the year, some may still have belongings at the school.
Check each school’s website for details on locker pickup via curbside service on Tuesdays and Thursdays April. You must call or email before coming to pick up personal belongings.
Also, any medications left at school can be picked up curbside on Tuesday, April 7, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Medications not picked up during this time will be destroyed per Alabama State law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.