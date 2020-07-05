On July 4 at 11:55 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the 100 Block of Hildreth Street on a call for a shooting.
Responding Officers discovered one victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. EPD Detectives determined a physical altercation took place between the suspect and victim prior to the shooting.
The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Fenderick Flowers, 38, of Enterprise. EPD Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on this individual for Assault 1st degree. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. No further information will be released.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the EPD at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
