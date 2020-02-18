Enterprise’s Maddie Bowden had a double and four RBI in the game and Kyleigh Coin had two hits and drove in three for the Wildcats, who defeated Charles Henderson 19-5 in varsity softball action Monday afternoon.
Jordyn Thornton had two hits and two RBI, while Camryn Easterling and Taylor Danford had two RBI each.
Thornton was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out four in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Jr. High BaseballAriton sweeps Kinston: Ariton beat Kinston 10-4 in the first game and 8-3 in the second game on Monday.
In the opener, Phoenix Griffin struck out 10 and didn’t allow a hit over four innings and went 2-for-2 with two RBI at the plate.
Payton Steed and Caden Collier each drove in two runs and Conner Thrash had an RBI.
In the second game, Miles Tyler had two RBI, while Lawson Leger and Collier each had one.
Jesse Pelham was the winning pitcher.
