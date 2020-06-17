Cedric Gibson Jr., one of the leaders of Enterprise Stand Up, told the City Council about his group at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“This group was organized to bring peace, unity, not only to this community but many communities abroad,” Gibson said. “The Enterprise Stand Up community supports and stands by all men and women, boys and girls. This group will always remain respectful, decent, selfless and humble.”
He asked for the council and for the city’s full support in the group’s current and future endeavors. Enterprise Stand Up recently held a peaceful march and protest as it expressed disgust in the recent use of force cases by other police departments against young black men.
“We also ask this council to please permit this group to hold periodic peaceful protests and events promoting a better way of life and equality for all,” Gibson said. “We also ask this council to permit this group to reach the community through the city’s many resources and to simply allow this group and many others to spread awareness, love, peacefulness and unity throughout this community.”
He asked for the council’s and city’s help to acquire humanitarian aid to impoverished communities in Enterprise, to hold career events in these communities, to teach and educate citizens about opportunities, to hold health seminars there, as well.
He challenged the council the get to know these people and “to simply feel their pain and their frustration with the system.”
Councilwoman Sonya Rich, in her remarks at the end of the meeting, said she appreciated Gibson’s points. She also noted much of what he wanted is already being done.
“Sometimes it’s a lack of resources — who to know to talk to, who to get in contact with,” Rich said. “We do a lot of the things you mentioned — humanitarian aid, career events and health seminars. Collaborating with junior college to get students signed up for dual enrollment.
“These are things that are vital to our community. You mentioned current events. Enterprise Stand Up could be truly vital in these times to ensure that all our citizens are engaging in the census. … I want to encourage you to encourage your peers to take the initiative and complete the census. That helps all of us as a community. If we do that, all the things you mentioned today we can do that together.”
In other action, the Enterprise City Council on Tuesday:
Recognized Mayor Bill Cooper, who presented pins t the newly crowned City of Enterprise beauty queens. The Mayor also presented the Extra Mile Award to Keith Mattress of the Public Works Department.
Heard from Michelle Searcy during the Privilege of the Floor. Searcy expressed safety concerns as a resident on Diggs Street. She said someone shot into her home recently and talked about traffic concerns, particularly speeding, in the area.
Approved an ordinance providing an official list of city streets and public improvements to be maintained by the city.
Approved a recommendation from Staci Hayes, Interim Director of Engineering, to award a bid for Phase IV of the 2018 CDBG Demolition Project, to Harrison Earth Movers for $42,356. Hopper-Moore Inc. and Lewis, Inc., also bid on the project, but Harrison Earth Movers was the low bid.
Approved a recommendation from Kenneth Sanders of Poly, Inc., to award a bid for the College Street Culvert Replacement Project to McDonald Construction Co., Inc., for $339, 861. H&L Construction, Inc., also bid on the project, but McDonald was the low bidder.
Approved a request from Public Works Director Shannon Roberts for an emergency contract to L&K Contracting in the amount of $52,065 to address emergency sewer repairs.
Approved a request to change the City of Enterprise’s July 4 holiday from Monday, July 6, to Friday, July 3. City offices will be closed on Friday instead of Monday.
Passed an ordinance that provides for the establishment of $50 as the qualifying fee for the 2020 municipal election.
Authorized the Mayor to execute an easement to MGP Properties, LLC, related to a planned mural to be located on the building at 220 and 222 South Main Street.
Approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the City of Enterprise and the Downtown Enterprise Business Association (DEBA) to define the responsibilities of both as they relate to the Main Street Enterprise program. The terms of the MOU is for three years and may be extended through a written mutual agreement.
Approved a contract between the city and Go Digital with Donnie to host and maintain the www.visitenterprise.com website at a cost of $149 per month for a minimum of 12 months.
Approved a request from Human Resources Director Christina Meissner to amend both Engineering and Airport’s budget to delete one fleet maintenance technician position at an annual salary of $27,791.90 and add one additional airport service worker position at a salary of $22,137.84.
Approved a request from Hayes to seek ids for janitorial, veterinary, HVAC PM and pest control services.
Approved a request from Parks & Recreation Director Billy Powell to purchase a 2020 Tahoe from Donohoo Chevrolet for $35,025 off the state contract bid list. The vehicle will replace a 2004 Dodge vehicle.
Approved contract billings for $492,043.62.
Approved a travel request for Municipal Judge Paul Sherling and Jeremy Mitchell to attend the 2020 Fall Municipal Law Conference in Gulf Shores from Sept. 24-26 at an estimated cost of $2,697.12.
The next council work session is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, at 5 p.m. The next meeting will follow the work session at 6 p.m.
