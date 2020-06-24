A new articulation agreement between Enterprise State Community College and the University of West Alabama will make credit transfer easier for students and provide them access to more UWA scholarship opportunities.
The articulation agreement between the two institutions was signed on Thursday, June 18, on ESCC’s campus.
“Providing a pathway for students to further their education, thereby enhancing their quality of life, is at the forefront of UWA’s mission,” UWA President Dr. Ken Tucker. “Partnerships like this with Enterprise State Community College will help students more easily navigate the transfer process and find the educational opportunities at UWA that best fit their career goals.”
The agreement guarantees admission to all ESCC students with at least a 2.0 GPA and 45 transferable credit hours or a completed associate degree from ESCC.
Students who transfer with a 3.0 GPA or higher will be able to apply for academic scholarships ($3,000-$4,000) that can be renewed for up to four consecutive semesters. ESCC students who receive academic scholarships and plan to live on-campus at UWA will also be eligible to apply for a non-renewable $2,000 housing scholarship for their first year at the university.
Students will also have access to pre-transfer advising with an academic advisor, offered either at ESCC and/or on the UWA campus.
Instrumental in establishing this partnership was ESCC Recruiter Adonis Bozeman, an 2015 alumnus of UWA. He said the UWA slogan, “Do Something That Matters,” helped inspire the efforts to collaborate with university.
“I am proud of this partnership with the University of West Alabama that gives our students an opportunity to further their education with more scholarship opportunities,” Bozeman said. “I wanted to create an opportunity for students in the Wiregrass area to receive the same Tiger experience as I did. A great contribution to establishing this partnership was keeping the close relationships I received in undergrad. I would like to thank my good friends (Vice President for Student Affairs) Richard Hester and President Dr. Ken Tucker for always being a phone call away even after I graduated.”
ESCC President Matt Rodgers said he is proud to offer ESCC students more great transfer opportunities through this new partnership.
“We are proud of the partnership between ESCC and the University of West Alabama,” he said. “Today’s agreement with this great educational institution aligns with our mission here at ESCC to provide students with the best opportunities to further their education and enter the workforce. We are looking forward seeing this relationship grow for the benefit of our students.
