Andrew Workman, an Enterprise teen who died in 2014, is being honored by an Alabama organization and remembered in a California parade.
Legacy of Hope — formerly the Alabama Organ Center — hosted a special ceremony at the Enterprise Farmer’s Market Sunday afternoon in honor of Workman, who was 19 years old at the time of his death. He was an organ donor.
According to a release from Legacy of Hope, Workman was a student at Enterprise State Community College and working part-time at a local restaurant when he had a seizure.
The seizures continued for eight weeks and the brain damage he suffered from each seizure was too severe to sustain his life, according to the release.
To remember Workman’s donation, Legacy of Hope has sponsored the Workman family. Workman’s floral portrait — or floragraph — will be displayed on Legacy of Hope’s 2020 Donate Life float in the Donate Life 131st Annual “Power of Hope” Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.
He is Alabama’s floragraph honoree and will be one of 43 other deceased donors recognized on the float.
“The float (is themed) Light in the Darkness,” said Ann Rayburn of Legacy of Hope. “It shares the power of hope by highlighting the Diwali Festival of Lights — a celebration of light in the darkness. Organ and tissue donation is often the first spark of light in the darkest of moments, so (this is an) opportunity to honor the legacy of donors and their grateful recipients. Andrew made a decision to be a donor and documented it through his driver’s license. His final act of giving and helping others in need was through organ donation — providing people with a better quality of life.”
Transplant recipients will ride the float during the Rose Parade, Rayburn said, and organ donors will walk beside it “to demonstrate that you can be a living donor and still be healthy.” Rayburn added that the main purpose of the float is to demonstrate the impact donation can make in the lives of others.
“There are 115,000 people waiting for an organ transplant,” Rayburn said. “Almost 1,500 of them are in our state alone. What we’re hoping today is people will be inspired by Andrew and his family.”
Workman’s parents, Mark and Deana, were at the ceremony, where they put the customary finishing touches on Andrew’s floragraph, which was modeled after his senior portrait.
“This is very special,” said Mark Workman. “It takes away some of the feelings of loss when I can talk to other people and let other people know there’s a reason we’re here. It really feels good that I haven’t really lost my son — I’ve found another reason to share what he was about, what he did, and who he was.”
Legacy of Hope will fly Mark and Deana to Pasadena to participate in the Rose Parade. Deana said she was overwhelmed with the experience and thankful to remember her son’s generosity throughout his life.
The couple, who both agreed that more people should consider organ donation, reflected on Andrew’s character.
“He was just so generous,” Deana said. “It has been our passion and our joy since he passed away to try to live up to the generosity that he showed. We find so much joy in striving to be generous as he was. We just want to use organ donation or whatever we can to keep his legacy going, to keep his story going.”
For more information about organ, eye and tissue donation visit legacyofhope.org.
