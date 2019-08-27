I can name that tune in three notes…
But can you name it in three… roses?
The theme is music. But the medium is flowers.
“A Musical Journey Through Flowers” is the name of a special event being held Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Enterprise. The person presenting it is a nationally known floral designer Trece Chancellor.
Trece (Tree-see), who hails from Phenix City, has travelled most of the United States doing her thing, which is creative flower arrangements. She’s been featured in magazines, books, calendars and world flower shows.
And she’s coming to Enterprise.
That’s because of a special friendship she has with our own Jackie Quisenberry. Quisenberry, who gets accolades for own her designs, is a member of Flower Lovers Garden Club. She and Chancellor have held just about every title there is to be had in their hometown clubs, as well as the Garden Club of Alabama. Along the way they have become fast friends. The friends often compete against each other in flower shows, lead symposiums and serve as judges for design events.
Quisenberry asked Chancellor almost two years ago to do a program. She said yes-for September 2019- and here it finally is.
Why the wait? Because Chancellor is a sought-after artist and teacher. Her calendar to “present” stays full. She spends a lot of time on the road. Yes, she can make a flower arrangement that will blow your mind. But when it comes to her programs, she’s a show man. Nobody can entertain you like Chancellor can.
She will begin with “floral art” designs. Then move into more practical home designs.
Chancellor said she wants people to see her work and say to themselves, “I can do that!” That’s how she learned in the first place. She joined Summerville Garden Club of Phenix City 50 years ago because she wanted to learn. Each month she’d take in a homemade arrangement and ask her club members to critique it. She’s self-taught so she truly means it when she says, “I want everybody to learn something.”
The Tuesday, Sept. 10 program is free to the public as a public service by Flower Lovers, Azalea and Daffodil Garden Clubs. It will be held in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church Enterprise, 302 North Main Street. It begins at 9 a.m. with appetizers and refreshments. Chancellor takes the stage at 9:30 a.m. The program will last about an hour and a half.
Anyone interested in getting more information about joining one of the local clubs may do so during the hospitality time. For more information about the program please call Leigh Cassady, 334-389-6789.
