Enterprise’s 6U American All-Stars recently finished state runners-up in the 2019 Dixie Youth Single A State Tournament. The team played seven games in the tournament and finished 5-2. Both losses were to Troy, and Enterprise fell in the championship game 23-18. Coach Jeremy Trawick said the team, comprised of players ages 5-6, had the most fight and determination he has ever seen in a group of kids. Trawick said all seven games were down to the wire and, even in the losses, the team never quit. He said it was an honor to coach them. Pictured with the team trophy are (front row, from left) Jones Harvin, Jaxon Barton, Grady Gwaltney, Nolan Bracewell, Hays Jernigan, Kaviyon Williams, (second row) William Mathews, Sawyer Curenton, Justin Fisher, Bates Trawick, Brooks Hart, Kooper Thomas, (back row) Coaches Matt Barton, Jeremy Trawick, Brock Gwaltney and Matt Thomas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.