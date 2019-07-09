Enterprise’s 6U National All-Stars claimed the 2019 Dixie Youth Single A Rookie State Championship on Sunday, July 6. The team played in four games in the tournament and finished 3-1. They defeated Millbrook in the championship game 25-19. Coach Brandon Salter said the team rebounded after the loss and got back to playing their game. He said the two biggest takeaways for the team were smart defensive plays and running the bases the right way, “the way the team practiced it.” Pictured are (front row, from left) Colson Salter, Trace Gibes, Rhett Portevint, Brandt Harper, Liam Allen, Ayden Owens, (second row) John Wyatt McCrea, Hudson Ellis, Henry Burchell, Landon Brunson, Jaxon Barnes, Owen Nance, (back row) Coaches Brad Portevint, Blake Allen, Brandon Salter and Curtis Owens.
