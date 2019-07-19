Enterprise VFW 6683 2019-2020 officers

VFW Past Commander Bob Cooper swears in the 2019-2020 officers. From left are Trustees Pedra Munoz, Russell Smith, Randy Godfrey; Surgeon Fred Cobb,  Sergeant of Arms Craig Cron, Chaplain Jack Cox, Judge Advocate Brett Feinstein, Quartermaster Larry Jones, Junior Vice Commander Randy Black, Senior Vice Commander Pamela  Smith and Commander Otis Smith. Not pictured are Adjutant Steven Lowe and Service Officer Bill Baker.
