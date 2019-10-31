So quickly, Enterprise High School’s 2019 regular football season ends with tonight’s game, in Theodore, where the Wildcats and Bobcats, will play for the third time in the spotty, six-game series dating to 1989’s 21-6 EHS win in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium.
Enterprise’s other win over Theodore, in Wildcat Stadium, was the 45-10 beauty in September 2016.
Theodore’s first win over EHS, 24-0, came in 1995’s first playoff round, the second was a 39-0 skunking Sept. 29, 2017, both in Theodore; and the third was the 28-16 decision last year in Enterprise, dropping the Cats to 2-8 for the second consecutive season.
All that’s history; tonight the playoff-bound Cats (4-5) are headed to C.A. Douglas Field to face playoff-bound 7A Region 1 Bobcats (8-1).
Notably, Theodore played six-man football prior to 1951, its first year fielding a big-boy, varsity team, according to Alabama High School Athletic Association’s historical website and in 1979, Theodore lost to Murphy, 33-26, in a record seven overtimes.
One former Bobcat star, C.J. Mosley, last played high school football in 2009; the Alabama two-time All-American is currently employed by New York’s Jets.
Unless it’s changed since ’17, Douglas Field’s pressbox, like Smiths Station’s Panther Stadium, isn’t conducive for a crack 7A broadcast team; we sit outside.
Auburn’s Duck Samford Stadium’s two-story, visiting pressbox, was opened, circa 2015, by EHS broadcasters. The man ahead of us on the steps was touching up the paint job.
A brick pressbox with two rooms, one with a world-class air conditioner and two windows; neither window offers even the slimmest look at the scoreboard.
Play-by-play dude Fox Fleming used a Dollar Tree selfie stick and mirror, bound with chewing gum, slipped between glass and solid brick wall the first year but advanced to a yard-sale movie camera and screen this year.
The structure’s bottom floor features a co-ed restroom open to the general public on one side; the other side’s a mystery.
Might as well finish this 7A Region 2 pressbox review.
Prattville’s Stanley-Jensen Stadium’s visiting pressbox is a divided two-room, block structure with two LARGE windows; a new box was built when metal bleachers, on what is now the home side, were erected years ago.
Over the years, our broadcast quarters there have reeked of dead cats, rats and bats and a one-time, unforgettable, inhuman stench.
Excusing 79 steps to the visiting radio booth in Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium, the pressbox is ideal for broadcasting. It’s closest to the field of any we use.
Montgomery’s Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee use Cramton Bowl and the pressbox is spacious, comfortable, reached by elevator with a complete eyeful of the field, scoreboard and entrance of the Oakwood Annex Cemetery where Hank’s buried.
Charles Henderson uses Troy University’s state-of-the-art pressbox.
Let’s see. Which ’un’s missing?
It’s Phenix City’s Garrett-Harrison Stadium, home of Central High’s Red Devils.
Until some 10 years ago, the pressbox was a functional but sorta cramped metal building.
Since then, the replacement is a fine place to work, comfortable, with an unobstructed view of a truly fine facility … and it’s big enough for us wide tracks.
While Central’s steps are some fewer than Dothan’s, they’re even steeper than Rip Hewes’ and there ain’t a handrail.
Wildcat Stadium has an elevator, comfortable chairs and a breathtaking sunset view.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.