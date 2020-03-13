On Friday at 6:15 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to Medical Center Enterprise on a call for a stolen ambulance.
A short time later, EPD Patrol Officers located the ambulance and the suspect in the 100 Block of Loftin Street in Enterprise.
EPD Detectives arrested and charged Justina Denise McNeal, 28, of Enterprise, with Theft of Property 1st degree. McNeal was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
