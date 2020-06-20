On June 17, at 6:40 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the 200 Block of Fairview Drive on a call for shots fired into an occupied vehicle. This offense occurred after a social media post exchange between the suspect and the victim.
The suspect in this shooting fired multiple rounds at the vehicle the victim was traveling in, with two rounds striking the vehicle. No injuries were reported during this shooting. At 8:37 p.m., EPD Detectives arrested and charged Alexis Briona Moon, 18, of Enterprise, with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. Moon was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. EPD Detectives discovered the firearm used in this offense had the serial number removed and was reported stolen from Lynn Haven, Florida.
On June 18, EPD Detectives filed additional charges on the suspect which included Possession of Firearm with Altered Serial Number and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd.
