Enterprise started its second season of wrestling in style Thursday afternoon, when the Wildcats defeated Charles Henderson 59-24 in front of a packed house of mostly students at the afternoon convocation.
“We really went out there and got it,” head coach Matt Pipkins said. “We didn’t act scared or intimidated because we have all these people in front of them. We just got out there and did our thing and made sure that we fought tough.”
The match started with two quick pins in the first period by Wildcats Samuel Mason and Nathan Schmidt in the 160 and 170 weight classes. The home team never trailed after that early 12-0 lead.
“I think everybody did a phenomenal job,” Pipkins said. “I would say my 170, Nathan Schmidt, we kind of bumped him up a weight class to wrestle, and he just went after it and stayed tough on the guy.”
A pleasant surprise came from Cody Kirk at 106, who also won with a pin.
“He’s a seventh-grader. He was pretty impressive,” the coach said. “He just jumped out at the dude and kind of went after it. I was pretty pleased with him.”
The full house provided a cool atmosphere to start the season.
“I think right now all we’re looking for is progress,” Pipkins said. “I’ve seen a couple things that have transferred over from the practice room onto the competition mat — which is always good. Now, it’s just going to be kind of refining those things and making sure we hit those moves that we know we’re supposed to.”
In addition to the wins from Mason, Schmidt and Kirk, the Wildcats also got wins by Zach McFarland, Colby Clark, Austin Butler and Dakotah Barber. Enterprise also earned forfeited wins by Brenden Clark, Ashley Mayse and Loriah Castro.
“All we’re trying to do this year is be competitive,” Pipkins said. “We really try to motivate these guys to turn some heads, because it’s our second year. We’re in that situation where we’re not new, so we’ve got to be competitive. That’s what we’re looking at, is being competitive and making people realize that Enterprise will be tough.”
For the uninitiated, they may have turned heads with Mayse and Castro in the lineup.
“We’re really happy with both of them,” Pipkins said of his female wrestlers. “Getting in there with the boys, they’re not intimidated. They both fight tough. Really, neither one of them are scared of anybody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.