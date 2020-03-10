For the second year in a row, the Enterprise YMCA TKD School won top team honors in the 2020 Tri Wizard Cup TKD Tournament held at the YMCA Gym on Feb. 29. Originally conceived as a tournament to celebrate the camaraderie and fellowship between the three long-established ATF (American Taekwondo Foundation) schools in the South Alabama Region (Daleville, Enterprise, Headland), like the Harry Potter movie the tournament name is based on, there were eventually four schools competing. The tourney drew over 50 martial artists who competed in more than 120 events and included athletes from the new ATF school in Ozark. Events included Forms, Sparring, and Board Breaking.
Points were awarded for each podium position — 5 for 1st; 4 for 2nd; and 3 for 3rd — along with 2 bonus points for a 3 person podium sweep and 1 point for a 2 person podium sweep. The total points earned by each school was divided by the number of events that school’s martial artists entered giving an average place for each competitor (using this scoring rubric gave schools with only a few entrants equal chance at winning the rotating cup without penalizing larger schools who entered 3 or 4 in each event).
Judging the three competition rings were certified instructors from Refuge Martial Arts HQ in Headland Brittany Jolly, 6D; Adam Jolly, 6D, and Anne Bottoms, 4D. Chad Hamm, 3D represented Refuge Martial Arts — Ozark and the Enterprise YMCA TKD School had Michael Dreilinger; 4D, Dong Son Ko, 2D; Minsoo Ko, 2D; and Lindsey Ludlam, 2D. Also judging events were Instructor Trainees Isaiah Coleman, 2D and Chris Gibson, 2D from Headland and Caitlyn Dean, 2D, from Enterprise.
The philosophy of all the Region’s school owners is that competing against athletes of your age and experience level is the only true way to gage how good you actually. You may be the top dog at your school, but how do you fare against the top dogs of other schools? Enterprise gets to keep the cup and bragging rights until next year having earned an average of 4.19 over Headland’s 4.08; Ozark’s 3.71 and Daleville’s 2.50.
The tournament was a huge success. The ATF holds six or seven major tournaments throughout the year across seven states; smaller tournaments like this one and the YMCA’s annual fall Inhouse tournament introduce young martial artists to the tournament feel and encourages them to compete at ever larger tournaments. For those interested in seeing some of the action, pictures of the tournament can be found on the YMCA’s website, http://enymca.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.