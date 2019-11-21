On Nov. 19 at 3 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of North Carroll Street in Enterprise. EPD narcotics officers recovered crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during this search warrant.
EPD officers arrested and charged Christopher Taiwain Reynolds, 41, of Enterprise, with drug trafficking; Andrew Dunlap, 55, of Enterprise, with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; William Brady Whitehurst, 62, of Enterprise, with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; Ronald Lamont Irby, 48, of Enterprise, with possession of a controlled substance; and Meshek Deboris Fields, 25, of Bessemer, with Fugitive from Justice. These individuals were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
