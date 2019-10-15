EPD arrests one in vehicle theft

On Monday at 9 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the Dollar General on Park Avenue on a call for a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that while she was shopping in the store, her 2015 Chevy Equinox was stolen from the parking lot. The vehicle was left running while the victim was in the store.
At 9:45 p.m., the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Dothan Police Department apprehended the suspect at the 1600 Block of Hodgesville Road in Dothan. EPD Detectives charged Daishawn Demetrius King, 18, of Enterprise, with first-degree theft of property. King was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. Additional charges may be pending.
The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the Dothan Police Department and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for apprehending the suspect.
