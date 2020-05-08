rape photo

Caal-Caal

 Coffee County Jail

The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in a rape investigation. Friday, at 4:30 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department arrested and charged Juan Jose Caal-Caal, 36, of Enterprise, with Rape 1st degree and Incest.

Caal-Caal was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. The victim in this investigation is a juvenile and no further information will be released.

