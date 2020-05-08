The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in a rape investigation. Friday, at 4:30 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department arrested and charged Juan Jose Caal-Caal, 36, of Enterprise, with Rape 1st degree and Incest.
Caal-Caal was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. The victim in this investigation is a juvenile and no further information will be released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.