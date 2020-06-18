On June Wednesday, 17, at 2:15 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the 300 Block of Sanders Street for a vehicle accident in which the driver fled the scene.
While Officers were responding to the area, multiple 911 callers advised this individual was discharging a firearm in the street. The armed suspect then assaulted an individual riding a bicycle in the area, stealing the victim’s bicycle in an attempt to flee.
EPD Patrol Officers pursued the suspect on foot and apprehended him without further incident. The victim was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.
The Enterprise Police Department arrested and charged Maurice Andre Harris, 27, of Enterprise with Robbery 1st degree. Harris was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
