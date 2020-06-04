In a social media report of its own, the Enterprise Police Department said it is dedicated to providing a safe environment for the community and supporting the rights of citizens to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights.
“We would like to address a social media post claiming that bricks have been placed in strategic locations in the City of Enterprise for the purpose of criminal acts,” the EPD post read. “The information in this post is not true and there is no known cause for concern in our community. The bricks in question were stacked near a local business to use for a landscaping project.
“We understand that citizens are concerned and want to bring awareness to the community, but sometimes social media posts do not contain all facts, which could cause unnecessary alarm in a community. As always, if residents should see any activity causing concern for public safety, please report it to us at 347-2222.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.