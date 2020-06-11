Enterprise Police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, apprehended a fugitive on Plaza Drive early Wednesday afternoon.
EPD detectives arrested Alexander Russaw, 39, of Enterprise in the 100 block of Plaza Drive around 12:30 p.m. Russaw was placed under arrest on outstanding warrants for burglary 2nd degree and kidnapping 2nd degree.
During the arrest, EPD detectives recovered approximately 60 grams of cocaine in the vehicle that Russaw and another individual were occupying. EPD detectives arrested and charged Natasha Threatt, 39, of Daleville and Alexander Russaw with drug trafficking.
Russaw and Threatt were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
