The Enterprise Police Department on Friday at 4:56 a.m. responded to Meadowbrook Apartments at 201 Apache Drive in Enterprise on a call for suspicious persons in the area beating on an apartment door.
When EPD Patrol Officers arrived on scene, they discovered two suspects attempting to break into an apartment. During this encounter with the suspects, one suspect armed with a handgun, the officers on scene fired their issued service weapons. The suspects are in police custody and charges are pending at this time.
The Enterprise Police Department has requested the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations take over the officer involved shooting investigation. Per EPD policy, the officers have been placed on administrative leave until further notice. This is an ongoing investigation and any questions can be directed to the SBI. No further information will be released at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.