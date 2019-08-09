The Enterprise Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on Aug. 9, 2019 between 12-5 a.m. in the Cotton Creek neighborhood and the area of Springdale Drive.
The suspect(s) gained entry into the vehicles through unlocked doors. Victims have reported firearms and portable electronics were stolen during the burglaries. The Enterprise Police Department would like to remind the citizens of Enterprise not to leave valuable items in vehicles and to lock your vehicles when they are left unattended.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding these crimes to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.