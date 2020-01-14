The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the theft of a moped that occurred on Jan. 11. at 5:30 p.m. at the Enterprise RV Park, 3949 Rucker Boulevard.
EPD Detectives obtained surveillance video showing a white male hiding the victim’s moped in some bushes. A short time later, a dark blue or black Chevy Trailblazer is seen pulling up occupied by the suspect and another unknown individual. The suspects loaded the moped into the SUV and left the area. The stolen moped is a 2002 Yamaha Zuma, blue in color, with a Utah license plate.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is investigating this theft and asks that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.