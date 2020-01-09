trailer theft photo
Photo courtesy EPD

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the theft of an enclosed trailer that occurred sometime between Jan. 7-9 in the area of County Road 622 in Enterprise. An unknown suspect(s) took the trailer from a construction site during this time. The trailer contained a large quantity of carpentry tools.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is investigating this theft and asks that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

