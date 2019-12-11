The Enterprise Police Department is investigating two burglaries that occurred on Dec.8 and Dec. 9 in the 3100 Block of Rocky Head Road. The suspect in these burglaries gained entry into the victim’s storage unit through a window. The victim reported that numerous tools and household items were stolen during the burglaries.
At the request of EPD Detectives, the victim installed a trail camera on the property. The suspect was caught on camera burglarizing the storage building.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
