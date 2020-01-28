The Enterprise Police Department is investigating an identity theft scam that targeted local All in Credit Union members this past weekend. The suspects in this investigation fraudulently obtained debit card account numbers and pin numbers in this scam. EPD Detectives are working with All in Credit Union and have developed two persons of interest in this investigation.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is investigating this crime and asks that anyone with additional information to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

