The Enterprise Police Department is investigating an identity theft scam that targeted local All in Credit Union members this past weekend. The suspects in this investigation fraudulently obtained debit card account numbers and pin numbers in this scam. EPD Detectives are working with All in Credit Union and have developed two persons of interest in this investigation.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is investigating this crime and asks that anyone with additional information to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.