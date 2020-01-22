Killingsworth photo

John Killingsworth

The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the Dec. 9, 2019, burglary investigations that took place on Rocky Head Road.

On Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., EPD Detectives executed two Burglary 3rd degree arrest warrants on John Cody Killingsworth, 33, of Jack. Killingsworth was residing in the Coffee County Jail on separate charges when EPD Detectives served the burglary arrest warrants on him.

The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation and thank the community members who provided information which led to the arrest of this individual.

