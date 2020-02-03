The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in a recent theft investigation.
On Jan. 21, EPD Detectives initiated an investigation for the theft of jewelry at Walmart at 600 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. On Feb. 1, EPD Detectives arrested and charged Kyle Lea Hartzog, 27, of Enterprise, with Theft of Property 3rd degree. Hartzog was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank public for providing information which led to the arrest of this individual.
