On June 27, the Enterprise Police Department initiated a sexual abuse investigation involving a juvenile. On July 10 at 10:45 a.m., EPD detectives arrested and charged Louis Philippe Gauthier-Cardona, age 36, of Enterprise with first-degree rape, incest, and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. Gauthier-Cardona was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.