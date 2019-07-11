Arrest

On June 27, the Enterprise Police Department initiated a sexual abuse investigation involving a juvenile.  On July 10 at 10:45 a.m., EPD detectives arrested and charged Louis Philippe Gauthier-Cardona, age 36, of Enterprise with first-degree rape, incest, and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.  Gauthier-Cardona was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

