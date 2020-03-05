arrests photo

Doster

(Greenwood photo not available)

 Coffee County Jail

Two Enterprise Police Officers were part of an officer involved shooting on Thursday at 5:54 a.m.

As a result of this shooting, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound. This suspect was treated and released from the hospital. The Officers involved were not injured.

EPD Detectives arrested and charged Jovawn Zantaza Doster, 20, of Enterprise, and Zavier Tyrel Greenwood, 20, Enterprise, with Attempted Burglary 1st degree. Doster and Greenwood are currently incarcerated at the Coffee County Jail.

Requests for additional information can be directed to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations. No further information will be released.

Tags

Load comments