Two Enterprise Police Officers were part of an officer involved shooting on Thursday at 5:54 a.m.
As a result of this shooting, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound. This suspect was treated and released from the hospital. The Officers involved were not injured.
EPD Detectives arrested and charged Jovawn Zantaza Doster, 20, of Enterprise, and Zavier Tyrel Greenwood, 20, Enterprise, with Attempted Burglary 1st degree. Doster and Greenwood are currently incarcerated at the Coffee County Jail.
Requests for additional information can be directed to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations. No further information will be released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.